Official: White House to name new Secret Service director

WASHINGTON — The White House is set to name Randolph Alles as the new director of the Secret Service.

That's according to an administration official speaking on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak on the record before the formal announcement.

Alles is acting deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection and previously spent 35 years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The agency has faced a number of high-profile incidents in recent weeks, including a fence jumper last month who spent more than 15 minutes roaming the White House grounds.