Officials seek to ban city travel on United after dragging

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Officials in a Massachusetts city are trying to ban employees from using public funds to fly on United Airlines after a passenger was dragged off a flight in Chicago.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2pipih0 ) the Cambridge City Council passed a proposal Monday asking the city manager to ban official city travel on the airline so long as there are alternative options.

United came under fire when a video showed airport police drag a passenger down the aisle and off a plane this month after he refused to give up his seat to make room for an airline employee. United CEO Oscar Munoz has since apologized.

Council members say United "does not reflect Cambridge's values."

The airline says it no longer allows crew members to displace passengers who are already seated.

