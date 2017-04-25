Panel to release detailed report on Oklahoma's death penalty
OKLAHOMA CITY — An 11-member commission of prominent Oklahomans that's been conducting a comprehensive review of Oklahoma's use of the death penalty is expected to release its findings.
Members of the Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission will discuss their final report Tuesday at the
The commission was formed after Oklahoma's execution process faced increased scrutiny following a series of botched lethal injections. The report's release comes a day after
Executions have been on hold in Oklahoma for more than two years while the Department of Corrections develops new protocols for carrying out death sentences. Fifteen Oklahoma death row inmates have exhausted their appeals and are awaiting execution dates.
