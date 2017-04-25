Pope pays to rent beach space for disabled youths
VATICAN CITY — The papal almsgiver has made a donation, in the name of Pope Francis, to cover the annual rent for a beach area near Rome used by disabled youths.
The Madonnina, an association that runs the beach establishment near Rome without barriers for the disabled, in a statement Tuesday announced the donation for the area just outside the town of Fiumicino. No money figure was cited.
Past charity initiatives by Pope Francis have included day-trips to the beach for homeless people.
