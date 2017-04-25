Russia rereleases reports of NGOs linked to PM

MOSCOW — Russia's justice ministry has restored public access to the financial reports of charities linked to the prime minister after taking them off its website following claims of corruption.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny last month released an investigation detailing how Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev made private use of properties and yachts owned by NGOs run by a former classmate. Medvedev dismissed the reports as a political retribution. Navalny's documentary video received 19 million views and triggered Russia's most widespread street protests in years.