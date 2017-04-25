Russia to supply power to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW — In a move that further cements Russia's control over parts of eastern Ukraine, Russian officials announced Tuesday that they will begin supplying electricity to separatist-controlled areas in eastern Ukraine after the Ukrainian government cut the power off because of millions in unpaid bills.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the decision as a humanitarian mission — helping to keep an estimated 3 million people out of darkness — but would not say exactly when or how the power supply will be flowing into the rebel-controlled Luhansk region that borders Russia. The rebels are backed by Russia.

Ukraine on Monday announced that it will stop supplying power to rebel-held areas in Luhansk because of mounting debts and local media reported the supply was cut off about midnight Monday.

"Cutting the power supply to the Luhansk region is yet another step by Ukraine to push those territories away," Peskov told reporters in Moscow, saying the move "contradicts the spirit" of the peace accords that Kyiv and the rebels signed in Minsk, Belarus, under Russia and European mediation in 2015.

Despite the three years of fighting in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 9,900 people, trade, water and power supply crossing the front-line never fully stopped. Many local factories and coal mines in this industrial heartland situated on different sides of the conflict are interdependent, and a rupture in the supply lines can cause a complete industrial breakdown.

Georgiy Tuka, Ukrainian deputy minister for occupied territories, on Tuesday blamed the Russia-backed separatists in parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk region for accumulating 11 billion hryvnias ($431 million) in unpaid debt for power supplies. Tuka said Kyiv was not worried about the consequences of cutting power to large swathes of land because Ukrainian authorities were expecting Russia to step in.

Russia has been propping up the Donetsk and Luhansk separatist since the conflict began in April 2014 although the Kremlin has denied sending troops or weapons to the rebels. The war began after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula on the Black Sea in 2014, securing its large military marine base there.

Boris Gryzlov, the Russian envoy mediating talks between the separatists and the Ukrainian government, said Tuesday that the separatists could not pay for the Ukrainian electricity because Kyiv made it impossible to wire money from those territories into the rest of Ukraine. He said Russia would start supplying power to the area.

The Luhansk Information Center reported the power supply was cut at 11:40 p.m. Monday but said it was restored thanks to local sources of power in the separatist areas.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday lashed out at Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko for not following through with the Minsk peace deal for eastern Ukraine that he had signed, saying "the Ukrainian government has not done a single thing it was obliged too under various pretexts."