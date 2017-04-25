S. Korea installs parts of contentious US missile defence
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea says key parts of a contentious U.S. missile
The work to set up the Terminal High-Altitude Area
South Korea said in a statement Wednesday that unspecified parts of THAAD were deployed. The statement said that Seoul and Washington have been pushing to get THAAD working soon to cope with North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency says six launchers, some intercept missiles and at least one radar have been deployed.
Seoul says North Korea conducted huge live-fire drills Tuesday.