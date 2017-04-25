Senator: Trump won't let NKorea build missile to reach US
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A senior Republican senator emerged from a dinner with Donald Trump confident the president will not allow North Korea to build a nuclear-tipped missile capable of striking the United States.
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told reporters Tuesday that North Korea should "not underestimate President Trump's resolve to stop them from getting a missile to hit our homeland."
Graham joined Sen. John McCain of Arizona for the dinner at the White House on Monday evening.
Graham and McCain are
Pyongyang has threatened to use pre-emptive strikes or any other measures it deems necessary to defend itself against the "U.S. imperialists."
Most Popular
-
Edmonton toddler found dead at church suffered 'life of violence,' police say
-
Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's
-
Trump's trade tirade against Canadian dairy continues: ‘Watch!’
-