Shutdown? New president, same old gridlock brinkmanship

WASHINGTON — There's an unconventional new GOP president in the White House, and Republicans have a lock on Congress. But Washington is still up to its old gridlock tricks.

Just as occurred repeatedly during the Obama administration, Congress and the White House are days from a government shutdown, engaged in familiar partisan brinkmanship that demonstrates how little has really changed in the capital under President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers are scrambling to finish work on the annual government-wide spending bills that are Congress' most basic function. The $1 trillion catch-all legislation for the remainder of the 2017 budget year is leftover business from last year and comes due Friday April 28 at midnight.