Slovenian leader wants talks on EU systematic border checks

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia's prime minister is seeking discussions over increased border controls that have led to huge lines of cars forming on the country's border with Croatia.

The rules, introducing systematic checks of EU citizens on the external borders of the bloc's travel-free zone, or Schengen, came into force earlier in April as part of efforts to boost security.

But the measures have slowed down the entry procedure, forcing European travellers to wait for several hours during the Easter holidays on Slovenia's border with Croatia — also an EU member but outside the Schengen area.