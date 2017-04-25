Slovenian leader wants talks on EU systematic border checks
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia's prime minister is seeking discussions over increased border controls that have led to huge lines of cars forming on the country's border with Croatia.
The rules, introducing systematic checks of EU citizens on the external borders of the bloc's travel-free zone, or Schengen, came into force earlier in April as part of efforts to boost security.
But the measures have slowed down the entry procedure, forcing European
Slovenia PM Miro Cerar said Tuesday he is looking to discuss the issue with EU and Croatian officials so a solution can be found before the start of the summer tourism season.
