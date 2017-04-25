South Africa rioters kill truckload of newly hatched chicks

JOHANNESBURG — An animal protection group in South Africa says rioters attacked and burned a truck in which newly hatched chickens were being transported, killing 38,000 birds.

Police on Tuesday were monitoring the tense situation in the Lichtenburg area in North West province, where a police vehicle also was set on fire during protests against what residents say is a lack of basic municipal services.

The NSPCA, a national group, says the day-old chicks were killed Friday when protesters stole some of them from a truck, drove over others and set the vehicle on fire with many birds still inside.

The group describes the attack as "viciously cruel."