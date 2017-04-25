South African suspect in axe murders is taken to crime scene
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
JOHANNESBURG — A South African man on trial for allegedly murdering his father, mother and brother with an
Henri van Breda, along with the judge and lawyers in his trial, on Tuesday inspected the home in Stellenbosch where the murders occurred in January 2015.
South African media say that during the visit, van Breda gave his version of events on the night of the killings. Media were not allowed to enter the house.
Van Breda has said he fought an attacker during the slaughter. He pleaded not guilty Monday as the trial began.
The suspect also is charged with attempting to murder his sister, Marli. Then 16, she suffered severe injuries and is reported to be unable to remember the incident.
Most Popular
-
Montreal couple hid winning $55M lottery ticket in daughter's toy box
-
Woman sexually assaulted while walking in popular shopping district: Halifax police
-
Just plain stupid: Tristan Cleveland on why Bayers Lake is no place for a QEII outpatient centre
-