South African suspect in axe murders is taken to crime scene

JOHANNESBURG — A South African man on trial for allegedly murdering his father, mother and brother with an axe has returned under escort to the scene of the killings.

Henri van Breda, along with the judge and lawyers in his trial, on Tuesday inspected the home in Stellenbosch where the murders occurred in January 2015.

South African media say that during the visit, van Breda gave his version of events on the night of the killings. Media were not allowed to enter the house.

Van Breda has said he fought an attacker during the slaughter. He pleaded not guilty Monday as the trial began.