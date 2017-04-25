Suicide bomber kills 4 tribesmen in Egypt's Sinai
EL-ARISH, Egypt — Egyptian security officials say an Islamic State suicide bomber has killed four members of a local tribe and wounded others in the northern Sinai Peninsula.
They say the attacker, driving a car filled with explosives, struck a checkpoint near the town of Rafah manned by members of the powerful Tarabeen tribe. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.
The army has been battling a powerful Islamic State affiliate in northern Sinai since 2014.
Clashes erupted last week between the militants and local tribes after IS fighters shot at a truck smuggling cigarettes into an area where the extremists have banned tobacco.
