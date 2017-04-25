Thai gov't approves purchase of $393M submarine from China
A
A
Share via Email
BANGKOK — Thailand's top
Thailand's navy has been seeking to buy submarines for almost a decade, having decommissioned its last one in 1951. The military government had said it also considered buying the vessels from Germany or South Korea, but last year announced plans to buy three from China at a total price of around $1 billion.
Most Popular
-
Woman sexually assaulted while walking in popular shopping district: Halifax police
-
Edmonton toddler found dead at church suffered 'life of violence,' police say
-
Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's
-