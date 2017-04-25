The Latest: Arkansas won't pursue McGehee execution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Latest on Arkansas' multiple execution plan (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Arkansas won't move forward with plans to execute one of two inmates who had been slated to be put to death on Thursday night.

A spokesman for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said the state will not appeal a federal judge's order staying the execution planned for Jason McGehee. U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. earlier this month put the execution on hold after the state Parole Board recommended that Gov. Asa Hutchinson grant him clemency.

The judge said McGehee was entitled to a 30-day comment period before Hutchinson makes his decision. The decision leaves Kenneth Williams as the only inmate facing execution Thursday night. Arkansas has executed three inmates under a plan that originally called for putting eight inmates to death before the state's supply of a lethal injection drug expires at the end of the month.

___

7:30 a.m.

After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days — including two in one night.

Jack Jones and Marcel Williams received lethal injections on the same gurney Monday night, just about three hours apart. It was the first double execution in the United States since 2000.