The Latest: Fiery wreck blocks Interstate 5 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a major highway wreck in Los Angeles (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says nine people have been injured in a fiery wreck involving trucks and smaller vehicles on Interstate 5 north of downtown.

Department spokesman Brian Humphrey says one person is critically injured and the others have lesser injuries.

Humphrey says two people are unaccounted for.

Firefighters have put out flames that initially raged in wreckage late Tuesday morning.

The major portion of the wreck is on the southbound side but there's also wreckage on the northbound side of the divided freeway.

Traffic on the major artery through Los Angeles is snarled.

___

11:30 a.m.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says at least five people have been injured in a fiery wreck involving trucks and smaller vehicles on Interstate 5 north of downtown.

Department spokesman Brian Humphrey says one person is critically injured and the others have lesser injuries.

Firefighters have put out flames that initially raged in wreckage late Tuesday morning.

The major portion of the wreck is on the southbound side but there's also wreckage on the northbound side of the divided freeway.

Traffic on the major artery through Los Angeles is snarled.

___

11:15 a.m.

Trucks and other vehicles are burning in a wreck on Interstate 5 north of downtown Los Angeles.

A big rig, a tanker-type truck and several smaller vehicles are involved in the crash, which has snarled late Tuesday morning traffic.

A KABC-TV helicopter view shows a small sedan wedged underneath the big-rig's trailer.