The Latest: Mayor's lawyers seek sanctions in sex abuse suit

4:05 p.m.

Lawyers defending the mayor of Seattle in a sexual abuse lawsuit are seeking sanctions against the attorney representing the mayor's accuser for allegedly violating professional standards.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/jtvGNE ) Mayor Ed Murray's attorney Malaika M. Eaton contends opposing counsel Lincoln Beauregard has been "wrongly filing documents for an improper use" since filing a lawsuit against Murray on behalf of his client, Delvonn Heckard.

Among examples provided by Eaton was a story in The Seattle Times based on a subpoena Beauregard filed Monday. The subpoena accused Murray, Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole and a Murray staffer of covering up a police response to reports of a "suspicious person" at his home last year.

The mayor and guests that night contradict statements in the subpoena that were based on an anonymous source.

Beauregard didn't respond immediately to calls from the newspaper for comment.

8:03 a.m.

An incident in which Seattle police responded to Mayor Ed Murray's home last year is the latest point of contention in a lawsuit brought by a man accusing Murray of sexual abuse decades ago.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/vqTx5j ) lawyers for the man suing Murray publicized a subpoena filed Monday suggesting Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole and one of Murray's staff members are "involved in coverup efforts" regarding the police response to a "suspicious person" report at the mayor's home June 24.