The Latest: No evidence missing boy was at California lake

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the search for a missing 5-year-old boy in Southern California (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Authorities searching a Santa Barbara County lake for a missing 5-year-old boy have ended their hunt for the day without finding any sign of the youngster.

Police dogs, a helicopter and divers scoured Cachuma Lake on Tuesday.

They've been searching for Aramazd (AHR'-uh-mahz) Andressian Jr. since his father was found unconscious at a park in South Pasadena on Saturday.

Los Angeles County investigators believe he drove about 120 miles northwest to Cachuma Lake. Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. Joe Mendoza says Tuesday that surveillance video showed the father was at the lake, but there was no sign the son was there.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. shares custody of the boy with his estranged wife, but he failed to drop him off on Saturday. He was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction.

