The Latest: Official estimate could upend Trump tax plan

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's tax plan (all times local):

2 p.m.

A new congressional estimate could upend President Donald Trump's tax plan even before he releases it.

Trump is scheduled to unveil the broad outlines of a tax overhaul Wednesday. As part of the plan, he would propose a massive cut in the corporate income tax, reducing the top rate of 35 per cent to 15 per cent .

The official budget scorekeeper for Congress said Tuesday that even a more modest rate cut, to 20 per cent , would add to long-term budget deficits — even if the tax cut is temporary.

That's a problem for Republicans because the Senate cannot pass legislation that would add to long-term budget deficits without a 60-vote majority. That means Democrats would have to support it, and Republicans and Democrats have major differences when it comes to tax reform.

___

3:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump plans to stick with his campaign pledge to slash the corporate tax rate from 35 per cent to 15 per cent , but the dramatic cut raises a problematic question for the White House: How can the president deliver the "massive" tax cut he promised without also blowing a massive hole in the budget?

A senior administration official confirmed the planned reduction to corporate rates, speaking on condition of anonymity in order discuss details of the plan the president is expected to unveil Wednesday.