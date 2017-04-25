The Latest: San Diego school official sees Muslim bullying

SAN DIEGO — The Latest on a campaign against Islamophobia in San Diego public schools (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

A board member of San Diego public schools says bullying of Muslim students across the country is pervasive and underreported.

Kevin Beiser says the San Diego Unified School District's effort to fight Islamophobia and promote understanding of Muslim culture is modeled on an earlier campaign he advanced to protect LGBT students.