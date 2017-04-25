The Latest: Sentencing of teen for fatal fire still pending

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Latest on the sentencing of a 14-year-old boy for the death of a friend in massive arson fire at a New York recycling plant last summer (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The sentencing of a 14-year-old boy for the death of his friend during a massive arson fire at a New York building is expected to go into a second day.

The proceeding in a family court outside Buffalo began Tuesday morning and is continuing into the afternoon. The attorney handling the case for Niagara County says the sentencing hearing is expected to resume Wednesday.

The teen pleaded guilty in March to arson and burglary in connection with the death of 14-year-old Joe Phillips, who got trapped inside a tire recycling plant by the flames he helped set last August. His friend got out safely.

Joe left a cellphone message for the other teen, frantically telling him, "I'm really stuck, dude" and "I'm ... going to die."

___

12:06 a.m.

A teenager's dying words are haunting a survivor's sentencing in a massive New York building fire.

Fourteen-year-old Joe Phillips died in a blaze that spread out of control last summer after he and another teen began lighting fires inside a vacant building at a tire recycling plant in Lockport, near Buffalo. Joe became trapped in the flames and left a cellphone message for the other teen, frantically telling him, "I'm really stuck, dude" and "I'm ... going to die."