The Latest: Venezuela threatens to withdraw from OAS
CARACAS, Venezuela — The latest on the unrest in Venezuela (all times local):
10 p.m.
Venezuela's government is threatening to withdraw from the Organization of American States over what it sees as attempts by foreign governments to meddle in its affairs by taking sides in political unrest that has worsened in recent weeks.
Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez tells state TV that she has been instructed by President Nicolas Maduro to initiate Venezuela's withdrawal from the Washington-based OAS if the region's foreign ministers hold a meeting on the crisis without his government's backing.
Representatives at the OAS are scheduled to meet in Washington on Wednesday to discuss a proposal by 16 countries including Brazil, Mexico and the United States to call a special meeting of the region's foreign ministers to discuss the situation in Venezuela.
