The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 23, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Split (2017)

2. Hidden Figures

3. The Founder

4. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

5. Lion

6. A Dog's Purpose

7. Moana (2016)

8. Hell or High Water

9. Sing

10. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Carrie Pilby

2. Queen of the Desert

3. Betting on Zero

4. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

5. Manchester By the Sea

6. Moonlight

7. The Void

8. American Honey

9. A Cowgirl's Story

10. Big Men

