The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 23, 2017:
1. Split (2017)
2. Hidden Figures
3. The Founder
4. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
5. Lion
6. A Dog's Purpose
7. Moana (2016)
8. Hell or High Water
9. Sing
10. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Carrie Pilby
2. Queen of the Desert
3. Betting on Zero
4. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
5. Manchester By the Sea
6. Moonlight
7. The Void
8. American Honey
9. A Cowgirl's Story
10. Big Men
