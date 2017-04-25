Thousands protest 1 year after night demolition in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia — Several thousand people have rallied in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, one year after a mysterious demolition in an area marked for a United Arab Emirates-financed real estate project.

No one has been held responsible for the nighttime destruction last April of a block of buildings by a group of masked men, despite repeated promises to the contrary by the government.

Carrying anti-government banners and blowing whistles, protesters marched Tuesday through central Belgrade, blocking traffic.

UAE investors have been building a Dubai-style business and residential complex in the run-down urban area by the Sava River.