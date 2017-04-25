Top Mexican official calls US border wall a 'hostile' act
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's foreign relations secretary says U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to build a border wall is an "unfriendly, hostile" act.
Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray said Tuesday that he doesn't think such a wall would accomplish anything. He calls it "a bad idea."
Mexico has repeatedly said it will not pay for the wall, despite Trump's repeated assertion he will get the U.S.'s
Trump had requested that Congress provide U.S. funds to begin the wall, but he
