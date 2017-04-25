Trump asked to work for release of 2 jailed by Iran

VIENNA — A relative and supporters of two Iranian-American citizens imprisoned in Iran are turning to U.S. President Donald Trump and a U.N. panel in efforts to secure their release.

Siamak Namazi and his father, Baquer Namazi, are both serving 10-year prison sentences on convictions of "collusion with an enemy state" — the United States. Their supporters deny the charges and say the two are being held as pawns to exert leverage on the U.S.

A petition to the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention submitted Tuesday asks for "urgent action" to secure the release of the Namazis. It was filed by the Washington-based Freedom Now human rights group.