Turkey hits Kurdish areas in Iraq's Sinjar, northeast Syria

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes on Tuesday against suspected Kurdish rebel positions in northern Iraq and in northeastern Syria in a bid to prevent militants from smuggling fighters and weapons into Turkey, the military said.

A military statement said the pre-dawn strikes hit targets on the Sinjar Mountain in northern Iraq and also in a mountainous region in Syria. The operations were conducted to prevent infiltration of Kurdish rebels, weapons, ammunition and explosives from those areas into Turkey, the military said.

Ankara says members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, are finding sanctuaries in neighbouring Iraq and Syria, among those countries' own Kurdish minorities.

There was no immediate word on possible casualties in the airstrikes.

Although Turkey regularly carries out airstrikes against PKK targets in northern Iraq, this was the first time it has struck the Sinjar region. Turkey has long claimed that the area was becoming a hotbed for PKK rebels.

Last year, Turkey sent troops into Syria to back Syrian opposition fighters in the battle against the Islamic State group and also to curb what is perceives as the territorial expansion of U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces, which it claims are affiliated with the PKK.

In its statement, the military vowed to press ahead with operations against the PKK both inside Turkey and across its borders until the "last terrorist is eliminated."