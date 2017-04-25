US government appeals Singapore teen blogger's asylum case
CHICAGO — U.S. government attorneys are appealing a Chicago immigration judge's decision to grant asylum to a teenage blogger from Singapore.
That means 18-year-old Amos Yee remains in U.S. custody. The judge concluded in March that Yee had a "well-founded fear" of being persecuted upon return to Singapore. Yee's online posts mocking and criticizing the city-state's government twice landed him in a Singapore jail. He was first detained by U.S. immigration authorities in December at O'Hare International Airport.
Yee's attorney Chris Keeler said Tuesday that the case is now before the Board of Immigration Appeals. A final decision could take months.
The Department of Homeland Security declined comment Tuesday.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement didn't immediately have comment.
An ICE online database shows Yee is detained at a Wisconsin jail.
