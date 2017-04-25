Zookeeper recovering from burns, saved rhino from wildfire
A
A
Share via Email
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida zookeeper is recovering from burns he received while saving a rhinoceros from a wildfire that threatened his animal sanctuary.
Local media organizations report NGALA Wildlife Preserve President and CEO Donovan Smith remained at Tampa General Hospital on Tuesday after sustaining second-degree burns over 18
The fire began to close in Friday on the wildlife refuge in Naples, southwest Florida, burning about 7,000 acres (2,800 hectares). Smith posted on Facebook that staff members saved all of the more than 40 animals there.
He says he was working with fire rescue crews to save Walter, an 8-year-old rhino, at the time he was burned. But he said in his post Saturday on Facebook that it was worth enduring the pain to protect the animals.
Most Popular
-
Jury in William Sandeson case sees video of interview, photos of text messages
-
-
Sorry Mexico, step aside China; it's Canada's turn to get blasted by Trump
-
Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's