2 hurt in ship explosion in Atlantic Ocean flown to Azores

BALTIMORE — Authorities say two crew members injured in an explosion aboard a ship in the Atlantic Ocean have been flown to Portugal's Azores Islands.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement Wednesday that they were flown from the Tamar after an explosion in the 623-foot Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier's storeroom killed two other crew members Monday. The cause is unknown.

The Coast Guard says a Portuguese aircrew flew the injured crew members with three New York Air National Guard pararescuers to Terceira Island. A Portuguese Air Force jet is set to fly the injured to Lisbon for treatment.