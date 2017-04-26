2nd suspect in Stockholm truck attack released
STOCKHOLM — Swedish authorities say they have released a second person arrested in connection with the April 7 truck attack that killed four people and injured 15 others in Stockholm.
The Swedish Prosecution Authority said Wednesday that the man, arrested April 23 and never publicly identified, was no longer considered a suspect. He was released late Tuesday.
Rakhmat Akilov, a 39-year-old Uzbek man, has pleaded guilty to a terrorist crime for ramming the truck into a crowd on a main pedestrian shopping street in the Swedish capital. Police have not disclosed a motive for the attack and no extremist group has claimed responsibility for it.
Akilov's Swedish residency application was rejected last year but police said there was nothing to indicate he might plan an attack.
