News / World

Anti-Brexit entrepreneur launches tactical voting campaign

Entrepreneur Gina Miller listens to a journalist's question as she launches the

Entrepreneur Gina Miller listens to a journalist's question as she launches the "Best for Britain" campaign for tactical voting with campaign director Eloise Todd, for the upcoming British general election at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Miller, an entrepreneur, became the face of the lawsuit which demanded that Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's government get parliamentary approval before triggering Brexit. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON — The woman who took the British government to court in a successful bid to win Parliament a vote on Brexit is now urging voters to back pro-EU candidates at the ballot box.

Gina Miller has raised 300,000 pounds ($385,000) in a week through crowd-funding for a campaign to support tactical voting in Britain's June 8 election.

Her group, Best for Britain, said Wednesday it will fund candidates from any party who promise to keep "all options open" for Britain's exit from the European Union and are willing to vote against a bad deal.

Miller, a financial entrepreneur, was lead plaintiff in a Supreme Court case demanding Prime Minister Theresa May's government get parliamentary approval before triggering Brexit. The court agreed, and lawmakers voted in March to begin EU exit talks.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular