Anti-Brexit entrepreneur launches tactical voting campaign

LONDON — The woman who took the British government to court in a successful bid to win Parliament a vote on Brexit is now urging voters to back pro-EU candidates at the ballot box.

Gina Miller has raised 300,000 pounds ($385,000) in a week through crowd-funding for a campaign to support tactical voting in Britain's June 8 election.

Her group, Best for Britain, said Wednesday it will fund candidates from any party who promise to keep "all options open" for Britain's exit from the European Union and are willing to vote against a bad deal.