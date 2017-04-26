Atlantic City police confiscate more than 60 toy guns
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City police have confiscated 62 toy guns from a store on the Boardwalk.
Police say the toys on sale at Bags and Accessories appeared real, with the exception of orange tips at the end of the barrels. But, police say the tips are easily removed and that could lead people to perceive that the toys are real weapons.
In 2014, the city adopted an ordinance that prohibits the sale of imitation firearms.
The store's owner was issued a summons for violating the ordinance.
