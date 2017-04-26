Belarus march against nuclear power on Chornobyl anniversary
MINSK, Belarus — About 400 people have marched in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, to mark the anniversary of the 1986
Wednesday was the 31st anniversary of the explosion and fire at the nuclear plant in
The demonstrators said authorities are increasingly allowing crops to be grown on contaminated land. They also urged authorities to stop the construction of the nuclear plant, which is to open in 2019.
Unlike recent opposition rallies that saw hundreds arrested, Wednesday's march was sanctioned by authorities.