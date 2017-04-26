Bills aim to halt legal sex between prostitutes and police
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan police would not legally be able to have sex with prostitutes anymore during undercover investigations under a bill advancing in the state Legislature.
Lawmakers and a University of Michigan law professor who is an expert in human trafficking say Michigan is the last state with a law allowing officers immunity from prosecution.
The bill sponsor, Republican Sen. Judy Emmons, says she does not think police are using such "appalling" tactics, but that the legislation is "long overdue." She adds that removing the immunity law from the books would protect women from being re-victimized by law enforcement.
The Senate unanimously approved the legislation Wednesday. It now moves to the House, where a similar bill has been introduced.
