Boats collide near Dubrovnik, killing 2

ZAGREB, Croatia — A municipal boat heading to an island in the southern Adriatic on a medical emergency has collided with a rubber boat carrying nine people, killing two and injuring two more.

Authorities said Wednesday that five people are still missing. The accident happened late Tuesday near the medieval Croatian walled city of Dubrovnik, a famous tourism centre .

Doctors at a local hospital say one of the injured suffered minor injuries and the other is awaiting surgery on a broken collarbone.