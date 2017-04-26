Bobcat that attacked 2 dogs shot and killed by police

BARRE, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts say they shot and killed a bobcat that had attacked two dogs and was coming after officers.

Police in the central Massachusetts town of Barre received a 911 call Tuesday from a family reporting that a large cat was attacking their much larger Bernese Mountain Dogs.

By the time the chief and a sergeant arrived on the scene, the dogs were in the house and the bobcat was under the porch.

Sgt. William Recos says the cat emerged, ran and jumped at them, paws outstretched. Chief John Carbone fired several rounds, killing the cat.

Because of its behaviour , the bobcat is being tested for rabies.