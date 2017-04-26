Chornobyl's ghost town draws daring visitors
PRIPYAT, Ukraine — A bulletin board in the Ukrainian town of Pripyat still bears an edition of the Sovietsky Patriot newspaper, dated three days before the nuclear explosion that turned the city into one of the world's most baleful ghost towns.
Once home to some 50,000 people whose lives were connected to the
Once a model Soviet workers' town — neat high-rise apartment buildings and streets converging on a plaza that housed a hotel and a cultural
Tourist companies offer day trips to Pripyat and the area around the plant, where radiation levels have receded enough to make brief visits tolerable. The levels are still high enough that no one is allowed to reside permanently within a
Every year, nature takes back a little more of Pripyat. The buildings' roofs sprout small trees, their floors and walls deteriorate slowly from rain, snow and changing temperatures.
Most of the buildings are in such decay that visitors are advised not to enter them, a caution that many ignore.
