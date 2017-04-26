Video: Millions of crabs make epic migration to Cuba's Bay of Pigs

The return of spring rains has kicked off an annual exodus in the Bay of Pigs.

Each year, millions of little forest crabs take a six-mile sideways scuttle to the shores of the Zapata Peninsula where they lay their eggs.

It’s a truly treacherous journey, however, as the journey forces them to cross a series of roads and highways where a fatal encounter with a car awaits many of them.

The sounds and sights of countless crustaceans getting crushed may be upsetting to some of the tourists who flock to the yearly migration, but experts say the untimely demises are no threat to the species.

“I’m convinced that millions of crabs crushed by cars on the road die every year,” said Jorge Luis Jimenez of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment. “But next year, the same millions are there again.”

When they’re not risking their lives for future generations, the crabs live in the forest surrounding the Bay of Pigs — part of Zapata Peninsula National Park. However, like their marine cousins, forest crabs use gills to breathe. To maintain the moisture required for those gills to function, the crabs dig tunnels where they keep their homes.

It’s within those tunnels that the creatures mate. A few weeks later, the females are guided by instinct on the treacherous days-long journey to the shore, where they must carefully lay their eggs while avoiding being swept out to sea themselves.

As soon as those eggs hit the waves, they immediately hatch and the newly born babies spend just a few weeks in the water before they clamber on to land and duplicate the previous generation’s epic march back to the forest.