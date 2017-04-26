Dad reveals Hawaii site where he dumped dead son

HONOLULU — The father of a Hawaii boy who went missing 20 years ago has led police to the site where he dumped his son's remains.

Peter Kema Sr. is providing information about the location of the boy's body as part of a plea deal reached earlier this month. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in exchange for a 20-year sentence, on the condition that he reveal where the remains are.

Prosecutors say 6-year-old Peter "Peter Boy" Kema Jr. suffered years of abuse.