Doctors indicted in Detroit-area genital mutilation probe

DETROIT — A grand jury has indicted two doctors and a third person in an alleged scheme to perform genital mutilation on two girls from Minnesota at a Detroit-area clinic.

The indictment filed Wednesday replaces criminal complaints that led to the arrest of the three in recent weeks.

Doctors Jumana Nagarwala and Fakhruddin Attar, and Attar's wife, Farida, are charged with female genital mutilation and conspiracy. The doctors are also charged with making false statements to investigators and trying to obstruct the investigation.

Their lawyers were in court and not immediately available for comment.