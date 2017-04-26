Ex-Spartan football player returned to Michigan in sex case
MASON, Mich. — Former Michigan State defensive end Auston Robertson is jailed on a $250,000 bond after being returned to Michigan from Indiana to face a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.
The 19-year-old Robertson was arraigned in 55th District Court in Mason on Tuesday via videoconference from the Ingham County Jail. He is scheduled to return to court next month.
Robertson's attorney David Rosenberg says "a strong
A police task force arrested Robertson on Saturday at a relative's home in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Robertson comes from Fort Wayne.
Robertson is accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him at her Meridian Township apartment on April 8. Shortly after prosecutors announced the charge on Friday, Michigan State said Robertson had been dismissed from the football team.
