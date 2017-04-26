Germany raises 2017 growth forecast to 1.5 per cent
BERLIN — The German government slightly raised its growth forecast this year for the country's economy, Europe's biggest, to 1.5
The government had forecast in January that gross domestic product would grow by 1.4
The government's panel of independent economic advisers last month forecast growth of 1.4
Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said that "international risks are affecting the German economy relatively little" since domestic demand has strengthened over recent years, with Germans now somewhat more willing to spend.
Uncertainty remains over the consequences of Britain's exit from the European Union and "the economic policy course in the U.S. has not yet finally been determined," Zypries said. "A lot of our companies still don't know exactly what is coming."
President Donald Trump has promised to release the outlines of his tax plans Wednesday. It is unclear whether he
"We assume, and also have signals from the United States, that the border adjustment tax probably won't come," Zypries said, though she stressed that officials won't know more until Trump speaks.
