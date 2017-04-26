Germany raises 2017 growth forecast to 1.5 per cent

BERLIN — The German government slightly raised its growth forecast this year for the country's economy, Europe's biggest, to 1.5 per cent on Wednesday. It predicted that the economy will expand by 1.6 per cent in 2018.

The government had forecast in January that gross domestic product would grow by 1.4 per cent this year following last year's 1.9 per cent expansion. This year's growth is expected to be lower because more public holidays fall on weekdays.

The government's panel of independent economic advisers last month forecast growth of 1.4 per cent this year and 1.6 per cent in 2018.

Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said that "international risks are affecting the German economy relatively little" since domestic demand has strengthened over recent years, with Germans now somewhat more willing to spend.

Uncertainty remains over the consequences of Britain's exit from the European Union and "the economic policy course in the U.S. has not yet finally been determined," Zypries said. "A lot of our companies still don't know exactly what is coming."

President Donald Trump has promised to release the outlines of his tax plans Wednesday. It is unclear whether he favours a border adjustment tax system, which would lower corporate rates to 20 per cent by essentially taxing imports and excluding U.S. exports.