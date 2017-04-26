Hamas in Gaza says it won't be cowed by Abbas' threats

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Gaza's ruling Hamas movement says it will not be cowed by threatened funding cuts, signalling escalating tensions between the militant group and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Abbas has threatened to take "unprecedented" financial steps to force Hamas to cede control in Gaza, a territory it seized from him in 2007. Reconciliation attempts between rival governments in the West Bank and Gaza have failed.

Khalil al-Haya, the second highest ranking Hamas leader in Gaza, told The Associated Press Wednesday that Abbas will fail "if he tries to make Gaza kneel or expects to win our loyalty by force."

He spoke as Abbas convened advisers to consider further wage and subsidy cuts for Gaza.