IRS, postal inspectors raid Benny Hinn Ministries

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Federal agents descended on the North Texas headquarters of television evangelist Benny Hinn and took boxes out of the offices.

The search began about 9 a.m. Wednesday at Hinn's headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Grapevine, near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. According to Hinn's website , he was in Paris.

Lisa Slimak, spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office in Dallas, said she was unable to confirm or deny the existence of an investigation. A message sent to Bennie Hinn Ministries went unanswered.