Israel's ex-defence minister says he'll challenge government
JERUSALEM — Israel's hawkish former
Moshe Yaalon told foreign reporters on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government "didn't demonstrate its responsibility" and had undermined the country's democratic values.
Yaalon, who now heads a new political movement, said the extremist culture of "generating hatred for short-term political benefits" posed a greater challenge to Israel than Islamic militants.
Yaalon, a former military chief, was forced to resign last year after Netanyahu expanded his coalition government and offered the
Netanyahu and Yaalon had been at odds following a series of disagreements between political hard-liners and military leaders, with Yaalon backing the military.