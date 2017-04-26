Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicare fraud case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A jury has begun deliberations in the Medicare fraud trial of a prominent Florida eye doctor who is accused separately of bribing a U.S. senator.

After a two-month trial, jurors in West Palm Beach on Wednesday began deciding the fate of Dr. Salomon Melgen. Prosecutors say he stole up to $105 million from Medicare between 2008 and 2013, giving patients treatments and tests that couldn't help them.

Melgen's attorneys contend any billing issues were simply mistakes. They say he's a good doctor who aggressively treated his patients in attempts to save their sight.