Livestrong revenue plummeted before rebound

AUSTIN, Texas — The Livestrong cancer charity saw another fundraising and contributions nosedive in 2015 for a third straight year after founder Lance Armstrong's performance-enhancing drug scandal.

Livestrong's most recent federal financial disclosures obtained by The Associated Press show sharp declines in contributions, revenue and assets in 2015. Contributions fell to $3.7 million from $11.9 million the previous year. Total revenue fell to $6.2 million from $16.6 million and the charity was forced to spend cash reserves to cover operations.

Livestrong officials say it remains healthy and had the money to survive. President Greg Lee also says donations are rising again and patient services have expanded as the charity settles into its new normal of a smaller, leaner organization.