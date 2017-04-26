Merkel spokesman backs German FM in spat over Israel visit
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman has backed the country's foreign minister in a spat over his meeting with a rights group in Israel, saying it must be possible to meet critical organizations in a democracy.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly
Netanyahu said he won't see visiting diplomats who meet groups "that slander (Israeli) soldiers and seek to put our soldiers on trial as war criminals."
Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday the chancellor considers it "regrettable" the meeting didn't happen. He added: "In a democracy it should be possible for foreign visitors to speak without problems to critical representatives of civil society."
