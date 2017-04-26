Minnesota woman gets probation for supporting al-Shabab
A
A
Share via Email
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota woman who admitted sending $850 to the militant group al-Shabab in Somalia has been sentenced to five years' probation.
Forty-three-year-old Amina Mohamud Esse (EHS'-eh) pleaded guilty in 2014 to conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
She faced up to 15 years in prison, but prosecutors sought probation because she
Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Kovats says it's the first time prosecutors recommended probation in Minnesota's terror cases. He says other Somali defendants who didn't
Esse told the judge she made a mistake and